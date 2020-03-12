‘Trump conservative’: Kingsport pharmacist announces Congressional run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger is the latest to announce a run at outgoing First District Congressman Phil Roe’s seat.

An East Tennessee State University graduate from the Bloomingdale community, Harshbarger said she wants to apply problem-solving skills developed as a pharmacist “to solve some of the big problems in Congress.”

A grandmother, Sunday school teacher and Chamber of Commerce member, Harshbarger has been a licensed pharmacist for 33 years after receiving her doctor of pharmacy degree from Mercer University’s College of Pharmacy. She and her husband, Robert, run Premier Pharmacy, a compounding pharmacy in Kingsport.

In her campaign announcement, Harshbarger pronounced Washington, D.C. “broken.”

“We need to send someone to Washington who will deliver the Right dose of medicine to the out of touch political elites, unapologetically support President Trump’s America First Agenda and most importantly, fight back on the attempts to change our way of life to appease liberals in their ivory towers,” Harshbarger said.