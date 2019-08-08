TriPride announces sidewalk chalk art contest for September’s festival in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with TriPrideTN, Inc. have announced a sidewalk chalk competition that will take place during the TriPride Parade and Festival in Kingsport.

Officials said in an e-mail that art will be created within Clinchfield, Clay, and W. Market Streets and is free to participate in.

PLUS: Preparations continue for 2019 TriPride festival in Kingsport

There will be three categories you can compete in including student artists, professional artists, and the third category is open for all.

SEE ALSO: Downtown Kingsport to host 2019 TriPride festival

MORE: Citi to sponsor 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival, donates $7k

The top prize awarded for professional artists is $350 while student artists will compete for $150.

For more information about how you can register for the contest, click HERE.