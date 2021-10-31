Trick-or-Treat attracted some spooky characters to the Tree Streets

JOHNSON CITY, Tn (WJHL) – The Tree Streets were filled with people on Halloween in search of candy and prizes.

Young children and adults were excited to participate after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Many homeowners place large boxes filled with candy for trick-or-treaters to grab.

“It’s different every year and you get a new experience,” said one Halloween goer. “It’s amazing that we get to spend time together,” said one person in regards to trick-or-treating with her friend.

