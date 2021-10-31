Trick-or-Treat attracted some spooky characters to the Tree Streets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo by wjhl

JOHNSON CITY, Tn (WJHL) – The Tree Streets were filled with people on Halloween in search of candy and prizes.

Young children and adults were excited to participate after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Many homeowners place large boxes filled with candy for trick-or-treaters to grab.

“It’s different every year and you get a new experience,” said one Halloween goer. “It’s amazing that we get to spend time together,” said one person in regards to trick-or-treating with her friend.

To keep up-to-date with the Tree Streets events click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss