CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WATE) - VFL Josh Dobbs took part in a NASA Q&A livestream Monday ahead of the first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

Private space exploration company SpaceX will sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday with a launch set for 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The last time humans traveled to space from US soil was July 2011.