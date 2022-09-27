ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing a jury trial in Carter County after police say he killed his own 4-month-old daughter.

Jury selection for Paul Beard was completed Monday, and his trial began Tuesday morning. County officials said it is scheduled to last one more day.

Beard’s two-count murder indictment was handed down in 2021 after his daughter’s 2019 death caught the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s attention. His trial is expected to end Wednesday with a grand jury verdict.