Trial date set for 2 people accused of murdering man and burning his body in Hawkins County

Jordan Vance Coleman and Isabelle A. Krueger are accused of murdering a man in Hawkins County (Courtesy: Hawkins County Jail)

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man and Mooresburg woman accused of murdering a man and dumping his burned body on the side of Substation Road are set to go to trial in fall 2022.

On Friday, Judge John F. Dugger set the trial date for Jordan Vance Coleman, also known as Jordan Vance Way, 23, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, to Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. in Hawkins County Criminal Court, according to the clerk’s office.

Both will appear before a jury together and face the following charges:

first-degree murder

conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

felony murder

especially aggravated kidnapping

possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

abuse of a corpse

tampering with evidence

Coleman and Krueger remain in Hawkins County Jail on $1 million and $750,000 bonds, respectively.

The trial follows an investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several area agencies after police found the burned body of a man who had been shot multiple times.