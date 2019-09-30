Tri-Cities woman accused in ‘Killer Clown’ case optimistic in released jailhouse letters

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman potentially facing the death penalty in a decades-old killer clown case says she’s optimistic about getting out of jail.

Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing up like a clown and fatally shooting her husband’s then-wife Marlene Warren at the victim’s Florida home. The incident occurred in 1990.

RELATED: Abingdon suspect in ‘Killer Clown’ case appears in court

Keen-Warren and Michael Warren married more than a decade later. They were living in Abingdon, Virginia when keen-warren was arrested in 2017.

She is now being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in Florida.

CBS affiliate WPET reports prosecutors recently released her jailhouse letters as part of the evidence in the case.

PREVIOUS: Trial date set for woman charged with 1990 clown killing

Writing to her mother, she says “I just don’t understand why we can’t get this nightmare over with. Innocent people shouldn’t be made to sit in jail this long waiting on a trial to prove they are not guilty.”

Keen-Warren also wrote letters to her husband saying jail is taking a toll on her, but she is confident she’ll be found innocent.

Jury selection for her trial is set to begin January 31.