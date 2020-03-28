Tri-Cities residents are practicing social distancing while being outdoors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- With temperatures in the 80’s on Saturday in some places in the Tri-Cities, many people are flocking to their local park while trying to social distance among others.

With a beautiful day, it’s hard to be cooped up in the house.

Many people are taking to their local parks as it’s one of the only places still open amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunshine and clear skies are good reasons to go to the park.

Because of the closing of many businesses due to COVID-19 it’s one of the only things people can do outside the house.

Christina Klouda is a medical student at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine and has been doing all of her classes online.

Being at Willow Springs Park gives her another place to do her work rather than sitting at home.

“This is actually the first time I’ve been here. A lot of the libraries have closed so I don’t really have anywhere else to study now.” she said, “It’s really nice to be able to sit out here ans be in the sun, and still get some work done.”

Johnson City Parks and Recreation have extra staff at all their parks to make sure people are following social distancing rules.

“We are receiving daily updates from city administration who is working with the Infections Disease Professionals as well as the State Health Department,” said Johnson City Parks and Recreation Director, James Ellis.

People at the parks are also taking it upon themselves to follow social distancing rules.

“The path itself is actually seven feet wide, so if you stay on the outside edge then you keep your social distance,” said Matt Blaylock.

He and his friend Emily visit Willow Springs Park frequently and say there’s more park goers now then they usually see.

“A lot more people then normal, today especially. Which is surprising since the cases have gone up,” said Matt referring to the number of Coronavirus cases in the area.

Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport had several hundred visitors in just a matter of hours according to park staff.

“I expected plenty of parking spaces but they’re all full. There’s a lot of people walking the trails,” said Chris Burleson who was celebrating his 39th Anniversary with his wife.

James Ellis with Johnson City Parks and Recreation says he encourages people come to the parks but to remember to keep social distancing.

Being outside is a great way to get some exercise and get out of the house.