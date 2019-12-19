Tri-Cities representatives and senators weigh in on impeachment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Representatives spent hours deliberating before voting Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump.

“In the state of Tennessee, where I represent the First Congressional District- the vast majority of the people want a ‘no’ vote,” said Representative Phil Roe.

This comes after weeks of trial discussing the president’s conduct and whether he committed a crime.

“There have been no fact witnesses that have stated that there has been a crime that has been committed. Really, it’s a political witch hunt,” says Roe.

Representative Phil Roe from Tennessee voted ‘no’ on the impeachment as did Representative Morgan Griffith of Virginia.

Even after weeks of deliberating- and two articles of impeachment approved- Associate Professor of History at East Tennessee State University, Daryl Carter says – the president will still be in office for the foreseeable future.

He says those in the House felt that this was their duty.

“This is their constitutional responsibility as laid out by the founding fathers, this is a partisan issue and its a political issue and the house decides for itself what rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Carter.

And as for what’s next-

“The articles of impeachment will be referred to the United States Senate which will then pursue a trial of the Senate where the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, will preside and the senate will set up its own rules to govern these proceedings,” says Carter.

Carter expects that the Senate will have a decision on whether or not to remove the president from office by the end of January.

Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement following the vote.

“For the past three years, we have seen Democrats grasp aimlessly at every unsubstantiated claim hoping they would find an impeachable offense. There is a reason the only bipartisan vote in the House today was against impeachment. President Trump has not abused his power – but House Democrats certainly have. This process has been a sham, and when the trial begins in the Senate, Tennesseans can count on me to stand with President Trump.” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn)

We have reached out to Senator Alexander and are waiting for a response.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s vote, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine released a statement to News Channel 11.

“This is a very grave situation. I hope the Senate will hold a fair trial that considers directly relevant evidence so the facts are out there for the American public to see.” Tim Kaine (D-VA)

During a Facebook Live Town Hall, Senator Mark Warner addressed his thoughts and role in the impeachment process.