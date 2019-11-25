Tri-Cities organizations helping provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Local organizations are stepping up this Thanksgiving to provide meals for those in need.

Both Haven of Mercy Ministries in Johnson City and People Loving People in Rogersville are providing warm meals for the community on Thursday.

Haven of Mercy’s meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until everyone is fed. People Loving People will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Joseph Rogers Middle School.

In addition, they will also be delivering meals to those in need.

Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City is also continuing their food box distribution leading up to Wednesday.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton will have more on these local efforts tonight at 6 p.m.