Tri-Cities’ lawmakers react to phone call with Gov. Lee preparing for surge in cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Governor Bill Lee told Tennessee lawmakers to prepare for a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks.

“The Army Corps of Engineers has been assessing sites including convention centers, hotels, dorm facilities…In our major cities and making recommendations about which sites can be turned around the quickest and which ones are going to provide the right kind of atmosphere,” Lee said in his Wednesday press conference.

He said the worst models are showing a potential need for 7,000 hospital beds.

“Our models show a surge in the virus in the next two to four weeks. And we’re working to gear up for thousands of extra additional beds,” said Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City). “So we’re identifying locations like field houses and some of the surgery centers that aren’t being utilized for additional beds.”

Ballad Health is already designating Greeneville Community Hospital West as a COVID-19 care center. It is also assigning 250 beds for COVID-19 patients at Holston Valley and Johnson City medical centers

“He said at this point we’re okay with ventilators but the need is increasing,” Crowe said of Wednesday’s phone call with the governor. “TEMA is connected with each county and its purchasing additional equipment just to be prepared.”

Lee telling those on the call that equipment like ventilators and PPE are being sent to each of the 95 counties.

“We are right now at over 32,000 tests and that’s why compared to other states around us that’s very high,” said Senator Lundberg (R-Bristol). “Our priority is obviously getting more tests done, making certain that we’re equipped to deal with bed space across the state.”

Even though other areas of the state are being hit harder than the Tri-Cities- Lundberg says now is the time for action.

“I think it’s very prudent to talk about that and to have that discussion now before that need gets here,” Lundberg said.

Ballad Health’s CEO Alan Levine said that teams are meeting with ETSU and the Army Corps of Engineers to create additional capacity. Lee is expected to elaborate on the Army Corps of Engineers’ work Thursday in his press conference.

