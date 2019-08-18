Tri-Cities girl ranks nationally among 3-point shooters after competition in Gatlinburg

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Tri-Cities girl hasn’t even hit her teenage years yet, but she’s already making national headlines with her play on the hardwood.

Meet 12-year-old Michelle Shields. She recently competed in the National AAU 3-Point Contest in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and tied for the best 3-point shooter in the world last month.

Her mother Daphne Wilson tells us she had to qualify, then compete against three other top shooters.

Michelle plays for the Tennessee Reign based out of Knoxville and has spent time training with the University of Tennessee basketball standouts, including Lamonte Turner.

And to cap off the busy month, Michelle also had her birthday last week.