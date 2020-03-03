Tri-Cities experts monitoring travel with spread of coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Travel experts say the coronavirus is causing concern for travel plans in the immediate future. However, they remind you there is no need to panic yet.

AAA Travel Consultant Cecelia Campbell said most travel plans are continuing despite the increase of the spread of the coronavirus world wide.

“Especially if they are traveling six, eight months from now or even booking new trips,” said Campbell, “I have people that are still continuing to book new trips.”

She said out of all forms of travel, cruises have been the most affected.

“You have people that are being brought all over the world into those cruise lines because people all over the world travel,” said Campbell.

Kathy Kennedy with Cruise Planners of American Express Travel said while it is still safe to travel at this point, spring break planning has begun to slow down and she is getting a number of worried clients calling her for advice.

“They say, ‘Is it safe to go?’ ‘Am I okay to do this?'” she said, “and in most cases that I have had so far, now I’ve got a lot of bookings starting to come up in April but they’re out in June or July and I say right now, absolutely you’re good, but how are you feeling? Where are your concerns at?”

Kennedy recommends talking with an experienced travel agent about working with the cruise lines and tour guides to reschedule your trip to a different time.

She also addressed planning future trips.

“I want to make sure with my clients in the current climate we’re in,” said Kennedy, “is that you are maybe getting a refundable deposit or you are making sure you know what the insurance may or may not cover.”

She said there are some benefits to planning ahead.

“Probably right now is the best time to book travel,” said Kennedy. “I know that sounds crazy, but the rates have come down, the cruise lines are acknowledging this is a situation and the rates are coming down, so look into 2021, look into 2022.”

Kennedy said she’s constantly receiving updates from the CDC, World Health Organization and from American Express Travel.

She also recommends taking a partner with you while traveling.