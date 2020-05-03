Tri-Cities coping with Covid-19 through gardening

Evergreen in Johnson City knows there's plenty of positives that go with gardening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities is starting to heat up with summer around the corner, while also beginning to move forward from Covid-19 and one way people can enjoy both is gardening.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, gardening can lower your blood pressure, helps build healthy bones and can relive stress. Evergreen employee Andrew Valk knows the uplifting effects gardening brings.

“It has a huge sense of positivity and reinforcement,” Valk said. “The love of gardening, people want to be outside, they love seeing plants, butterflies, bees, just flocking to their garden.”

Aside from the insects loving the plants, people admire the product as well.

Businesses are starting to open up in the Tri-Cities communities and the biggest weekend of the year for Evergreen is Mother’s Day, but since the stay at home order has been lifted, the store has seen an uptick in business.

“We have seen a huge increase this year on just loving of being outside and even more appreciation for their physical home living,” Valk said. “It’s a tremendous asset to want to come back and make that deeper shade of green thumb happen year in and year out.”