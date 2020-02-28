Tri-Cities colleges and universities monitoring coronavirus outbreak

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A number of colleges and universities in the Tri-Cities region are closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

East Tennessee State University has been monitoring the situation overseas since the outbreak began. A spokesperson for the university said they are focusing their communication where students have been studying abroad.

ETSU currently has 15 students that are in Europe. At this time, none of those students have had to evacuate the country they are staying in.

“I wouldn’t go as far as saying there’s not been any interruption to their educational experience,” said ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith, “but in terms of the program coming to a complete halt and them coming home, that hasn’t happened yet, but I do know that there have been some situations where the school has closed down or a couple of days, maybe longer, again this is still so fluid, that we don’t know what’s going to happen from one day to the next.”

ETSU will continue to monitor any potential impact the coronavirus outbreak may have on ETSU sponsored travel in the weeks and months ahead. So far, there have been no changes.

Meanwhile, a Milligan College spokesperson said one student trip to China in March, which was arranged through a travel company, has been postponed. We’re told the company made the decision to postpone the trip.

A statement from Tusculum University said in part, “At the moment, we are unaware of any member of the Tusculum family who is overseas on any university-related business or study. We are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation and are keeping abreast of the latest guidance on travel. Any decisions on potential travel would be made with the safety of every member of the Tusculum family in mind.”

