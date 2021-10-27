Tri-Cities area McDonald’s inviting around 400 job seekers to apply

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mcdonald’s restaurants in the Tri-Cities area are looking to add new team members to their workforce this fall.

According to a release, local McDonald’s are inviting around 400 people looking for jobs to apply for positions with the restaurant.

In addition to offering a variety of full and part-time jobs, the local McDonald’s restaurants are also offering benefits such as paid time off, free meals, and a telemedicine health care option.

In addition, employees may take part in the Archway’s to Opportunity program which gives McDonald’s employees the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, take ESL courses, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from the program’s advisors.

“People are at the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants like responsibility, teamwork and responsiveness, along with education, can open the door to a brighter future,” local McDonald’s owner-operator Jim Davis said.

You can apply online for a job at McDonald’s by clicking here.