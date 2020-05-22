Tri-Cities Airport announces new Florida flight destination

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional airports across the country, including Tri-Cities Airport, are continuing to look ahead as they look to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tri-Cities Airport announced that flights to Saint Pete-Clearwater International Airport are starting Friday.

The airport is hoping to utilize the new flight as they encourage customers to practice safety measures for travel, especially for Memorial Day weekend.

Last month, Tri-Cities Airport, Elizabethton Municipal Airport, and the Johnson County Airport all received federal funding from the Department of Transportation to help with operations during the pandemic.