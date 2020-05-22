Breaking News
JUST IN: Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 85-year-old woman with dementia

Tri-Cities Airport announces new Florida flight destination

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional airports across the country, including Tri-Cities Airport, are continuing to look ahead as they look to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tri-Cities Airport announced that flights to Saint Pete-Clearwater International Airport are starting Friday.

The airport is hoping to utilize the new flight as they encourage customers to practice safety measures for travel, especially for Memorial Day weekend.

Last month, Tri-Cities Airport, Elizabethton Municipal Airport, and the Johnson County Airport all received federal funding from the Department of Transportation to help with operations during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss