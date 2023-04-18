BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport has announced that it will expand its TSA checkpoints by adding CT scanners.

According to a release, the airport stated that installation work is scheduled to begin April 24th, and will wrap up May 5th, with one lane being closed each week.

The scanners will generate a 3-D image of contents in carry-on bags using an algorithm, offering improved detection capabilities and greater passenger convenience, according to the airport.

The release also stated that throughput rates at the TSA checkpoints will decrease due to the TSA officer and passenger learning curve associated with the install.

Officials strongly urge passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time. In addition, the airport also says that gate-checking bags will no longer be allowed.