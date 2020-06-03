Tri-Cities Airport to hold emergency drill

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport will conduct an emergency drill next week and officials say don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles or smoke coming from the airport.

The drill will take place Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The exercise will simulate a 76-passenger regional jet crashing upon landing and breaking into two separate pieces, with one section catching on fire. A “burn bus” will be used, so people near the airport may see smoke during the drill.

The purpose of the drill is to promote emergency preparedness, evaluate the airport’s emergency plan, and familiarize first responders with airport facilities, staff, and procedures.

The airport will remain open and operational during the exercise.