Tree Streets gearing up for 30th annual neighborhood yard sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) For the 30th year the Tree Streets neighborhood will transform into a shopping mall for bargain hunters throughout the Tri-Cities.

More than 200 families are participating in the community yard sale, which officially starts on Saturday, August 7. Some homes will kick off their sales early on Friday.

The yard sale acts as the yearly fundraiser for the Southside Neighborhood Organization, which supports local churches, charities and student groups.

The Tree Streets neighborhood is located between University Parkway, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street in the southern section of Johnson City.

In addition to great yard sale finds, many participants offer delicious home-cooked foods, including breakfast, lunch and desserts. Numerous Walnut Street restaurants are also open during the yard sale.

SNO provides clean portable restrooms at Veterans Park beside South Side School. And public restrooms are available at Powell Square Park. For more information, please visit the Southside Neighborhood Organization website.