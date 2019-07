CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A driver of a pickup truck tells a News Channel 11 crew he’s OK after a tree fell on his truck while driving Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along 19E in Hampton near Gap Creek Road.

While the driver was uninjured, the truck suffered significant damage.

TDOT officials were on scene around 5:40 this morning and said the road was expected to reopen shortly as they were still working to clear the tree.