Train hits car in Scott County, authorities say no one injured

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – According to Scott County authorities, a car was hit by a train at a rail crossing in Weber City on Sunday.

According to Scott County 911, a call came in around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 10reporting that a car had been hit by a train on Chimney Top Drive. Exact causes of the crash are unknown, and dispatchers said the train came to a stop at the scene.

Dispatchers also stated at 1:20 p.m. that no injuries had been reported in the area.

Virginia State Police are on the scene working to determine the exact causes of the crash.

This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they are released.