Trail Forecast: Sept. 19 & 20, 2020

If you’re hitting the trails this weekend, you won’t have to worry about dodging any rain. However, you will need to dress in layers with our first noteable cool snap!

In general, clouds will still be stubborn in spots Saturday but sunshine will increase throughout the weekend. The higher elevations will struggle to reach 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Lows area-wide will be in the 40s especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Locations above 5,000 feet may dip into the upper 30 early Sunday. At least there won’t be much wind.

The sun is still at a pretty high angle in September so sunscreen is a good idea.