Trail Forecast: Oct. 3 & 4, 2020

The first weekend of October will feel more like November!

Saturday will be the sunniest day with plenty of sunshine. There could be passing clouds from time to time, especially in the mountains. Frost is possible early Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Daytime highs will only be in the 50s above 3,000 feet and low to mid 60s in the valleys. You’ll definitely need the layers.

Sunday will be about the same temperature-wise, maybe a couple degrees “warmer.” At least wind will be light throughout the weekend. However, more cloud cover is anticipated and there could even be a few showers during the afternoon and evening.