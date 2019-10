SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer accident in Smyth County has backed up traffic for over two miles.

According to a post from the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department, the tractor-trailer accident occurred at mile marker 50 on I-81 South.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the right lane and right shoulder are closed as of 10:41 p.m.

VDOT says traffic is backed up for 2.5 miles.

