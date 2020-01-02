Traffic breaks records at The Pinnacle for the holidays

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For proof that it was a busy holiday season at The Pinnacle, look no further than the 165,000 vehicles that passed through the shopping center on a single day.

According to a press release, this year’s traffic patterns eclipsed the numbers reported on the same days last year. Officials reported 165,000 vehicles entering the 250-acre retail complex on specific holiday shopping days.

Pinnacle shoppers visit from different areas, and its developer, Steve Johnson, said he is still working toward his vision to create the “greatest retail, dining and entertainment hub for a five-state area” to benefit the region.

“With several new partners opening locations in early 2020, including the region’s newest Best Buy store, we are excited about growing the options for our visitors,” Pinnacle property manager Heather Hill said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, we want to make sure that our customers have a unique entertainment, dining, and shopping experience with us that is second-to-none.”

For more information about The Pinnacle, visit www.thepinnacle.com.