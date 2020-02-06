TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicle on Interstate 81 North blocks one lane

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Tennessee Department of Transportations Smartway map, a multi-vehicle crash has caused traffic issues on Interstate 81 at mile marker 52.

At this time, Northbound traffic is affected with the left lane block. The Southbound lanes are unaffected. Injuries are unknown at this time.

TDOT is reporting that the crash involves a commercial vehicle.

Left lane blocked on I-81 North at MM 52 in Washington County due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle. pic.twitter.com/YiY6ipTgXA — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 6, 2020

TDOT reports the crash was reported at 6:48 a.m. and is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on scene and News Channel 11 is working on getting more information.