HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic northbound on State Route 34 will be slower this morning due to an overturned concrete truck.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, the truck has partially blocked SR 34 traffic at Stagecoach Rd in Hamblen County.

An overturned concrete truck has partially blocked SR 34 to northbound traffic at Stagecoach Road in Hamblen County. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 26, 2019

Only northbound traffic is affected.