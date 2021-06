HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a section of State Route 70 in Hawkins County will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday, June 28 until July 15.

The closed section will be at lane marker 16.20 to remove a rock that is impacting travel.

Beginning on Monday, June 28th, construction crews will be closing State Route 70 in Hawkins County to through traffic at approximately LM 16.20 in order to remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 18, 2021

TDOT has provided a map showing alternative routes.