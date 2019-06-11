TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction work begins on Boones Creek interchange project

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious as construction at Exit 17 along Interstate 26 begins tonight.

According to TDOT, the contractor will begin restriping and placing concrete barrier walls along the shoulder of the I-26 Westbound on-ramp, I-26 Eastbound ramp and along the West side of Boones Creek Road and Lake Park Drive.

This is phase one of a larger traffic configuration project. TDOT said this phase of the project is expected to take four months to complete.

Crews will later begin constructing the Diverging Diamond interchange.

The construction work will be done at night beginning at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers are asked to stay alert to changing road conditions. TDOT urges drivers to use extreme caution while traveling near Exit 17 on I-26.

The expected completion date of the Boones Creek interchange project is August 30, 2020.