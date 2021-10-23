Tractor-trailer fire closes Highway 70 North, destroys load of mattresses

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer fire along Highway 70 destroyed a shipment of mattresses and closed the route, authorities say.

According to a Facebook post by the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency (HCEMA), the fire started near Poor Valley Road before the driver detached from the trailer.

As of 7:15 a.m. on Oct 23, the fire is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to HCEMA.

Photo: Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency

Photo: Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency

Photo: Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency

Photo: Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency

HCEMA director Jamie Miller said the highway will be closed “for an extended time” while crews clear the scene. Responding agencies include the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments and the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team.