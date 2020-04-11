Track your stimulus check by using this tool

(WVLT) — The first round of stimulus checks are expected to hit some accounts as early as next week, but many still wonder the status of their payments.

The Treasury and the IRS are launching two new tools. One to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments which is available now. The second tool will be for those who have already filed and want to track the status of their checks. That tool is said to be ready by April 17.

The Non- Filer tool is designed to help those who usually are not obligated to file a return, including those with too little income to file. The feature is exclusively available on IRS.gov.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

How to navigate and use the tool

For non-filers who are interested in the program, all you have to do is visit the tool which is linked above in this story. You give the official IRS site basic information like a Social Security number, name, address and dependents. They will use this information to calculate your checks.

Who should use the Non-Filers tool?

Those with lower incomes, Veterans beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents, Students and others. More details on each of these can be found by clicking here.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit of their refund will automatically receive their payments next week. Those amounts are $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples with an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The second tool for those who have filed already is meant to let people see the status of their payment.

“Get My Payment will provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them,” according to the IRS.

An additional feature to this tool will allow those eligible a chance to provide their bank info to be able to receive their check faster than a paper version. This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery.

For more information on payments and deliveries, you can visit the IRS’ website here.