Toys R Us opens first U.S. store since declaring bankruptcy

Paramus, N.J. (CNN) – You may not have to grow up after all, Toys R Us Kids.



The once-mighty retailer returned Wednesday with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar retail store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.

Customers shouldn’t expect the familiar warehouse-sized toy universe that the retailer was once known for. Representatives say the new store is a “highly experimental, small-format retail space.”

Geoffrey the Giraffe was present at the ribbon-cutting for the new store, which took place at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys R Us also operates an e-commerce site that redirects shoppers to target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.