Toy Drive on the Line providing toys for Abuse Survivors and their Children

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Several businesses are teaming up this Christmas to help one nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to domestic violence survivors and their Children.

More than 16 different businesses on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee have teamed up to be drop off points for toys for the the 4th Annual Toy Drive on the Line benefiting Abuse Alternative Inc.

Justin Brown is the owner of the Bristol Tattoo Company and the founder of the Toy Drive on the Line which he started four years ago.

Each drop of point location is offering a unique discount or service for customers who bring in $30 or more of unwrapped toys or clothes for ages 17 and under.

Those toys will then be distributed to domestic violence survivors and their children through Abuse Alternatives, Inc.

Abuse Alternatives, Inc. provides services like an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, victim support groups, information and referral, transportation, community and educational presentations.

Along with The Bristol Tattoo Company, both Reallife Church and Lost State Distilling are also sponsoring the intuitive.

Both monetary and clothing donations are also needed.

All donations for the toy drive are being accepted now through December 16 at the businesses listed above.

Abuse Alternative Inc.’s 24/7 crisis hotlines are 423-764-2287 or 800-987-6499.

They provide services in the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia, Upper Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Washington County, Virginia.