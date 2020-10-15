Town of Unicoi mayor responds after former employee speaks out on harassment and retaliation settlement with town

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL)- The mayor of Unicoi is responding following a former town employee releasing details on a settlement she reached with the town in 2018. The settlement came after the Tennessee Human Rights Commission found cause to believe she experienced harassment and retaliation.

The employee, Jennifer Gryder, said she was wrongfully let go after complaining about an uncomfortable situation. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 reveal this settlement cost the town over $47,500. But Mayor Johnny Lynch says the town had other causes to terminate Gryder.

Mayor Lynch told News Channel 11 on Wednesday he believes the town handled the 2018 settlement situation as best as they could.

“I’m not going to sit back and let someone get harassed,” said Lynch. “I’m going to come to their aid. I really believe in my employees.”

Mayor Johnny Lynch

The mayor said it’s not typical town policy to talk about personnel matters. But he wanted to respond to Gryder publically releasing details of her settlement ahead of Unicoi’s competitive mayoral election. Lynch is running again after 16 years in office.

“It’s all political. It’s all about trying to make the mayor look bad. I think anyone that watches this can see what’s going on here,” he said.

Gryder told News Channel 11 on Monday she was being deliberate with her timing, and wants Unicoi citizens to know what happened to her ahead of the mayoral election.

The mayor weighs in

Gryder was Unicoi’s community development director in 2014 and 2015. During that time, she says she was harassed by someone who was a volunteer, but not an employee of the town. Lynch confirmed he had a friendship with this person – a developer who did business with the town.

“I tried to develop a friendship with all the people that come in and want to do things with our town,” said Lynch.

Gryder made a formal complaint to the mayor about the person’s persistent, unwanted attempts to date her. The mayor told News Channel 11 he was limited in what he could do because the person was not a town employee, but he did respond at the time.

“We did confront him and tell him and warn him that he was not to be harassing her in any way,” said Lynch.

Jennifer Gryder

But Gryder says town leadership wrote the issue off as a ‘personal matter.’ She began receiving negative employee reviews and was eventually terminated.

A two-year investigation by the Tennessee Human Rights Commission found cause to believe Gryder experienced sexual harassment and retaliation. A settlement was reached in 2018 without any admission of liability or wrongdoing.

Mayor Lynch says Gryder’s records show reasons for her termination.

“She was counseled and reprimanded repeatedly for buying inappropriate items and displaying them at town hall, and lying about such items,” Lynch said. “Arriving late and leaving early without permission. Failing to call in to document her time. Being disrespectful and insubordinate to the city recorder during an open town meeting only a few days after being reprimanded about serious issues. Failing to make progress with her inability to work with others, and being counseled and reprimanded for such. Failing to attend required meetings and failing to complete work assignments.”

Gryder responds

Gryder spoke out on the matter again on Wednesday – disputing claims of misconduct. She believes the ‘buying inappropriate items’ claim refers to her purchase of a ‘leg lamp’ for a 2014 Christmas parade float inspired by the movie ‘A Christmas Story.’ Gryder said she took the idea to the city recorder, who approved and gave her login information for a PayPal account.

“It was all approved, the receipts were turned into town hall. Nothing was even brought up until after I had already left,” she said.

She also addressed arriving late.

“I had arrived late but it had been something that had occurred consistently. It had never been an issue,” she said. “I more than worked my hours for them. I rarely left at 5, I routinely worked weekends. When I asked for examples of when I left early, they were unable to provide them.”

Gryder ultimately pointed to the Tennessee Human Rights Commission’s decision.

“All the evidence that I provided to the Tennessee Human Rights Commission led them to a cause finding. That is not something that is common.”

The THRC’s report for 2017-2018 shows of its legal division’s 213 cases closed, there were only 10 cause findings. Gryder’s was one of them.

News Channel 11 asked Mayor Lynch if he knew why the Commission found cause for retaliation and harassment.

“I have no idea why that was,” he said. “As I said before, we deny all of that. Probably would have been better off just to go to court on this thing, get it settled.”

Conduct at town meetings

Lynch also addressed comments Town of Unicoi Alderman Kathy Bullen made to News Channel 11 on Monday. Bullen is his opponent in the mayoral race.

“Kathy Bullen’s comments about bad conduct in the town hall relates to keeping order in the meetings and really had nothing to do with Ms. Gryder’s situation,” said Lynch.

Lynch said a group of citizens have disrupted town meetings, which he says must be conducted in an orderly fashion and according to Robert’s Rules of Order.

Bullen said citizens have been told to “shut up” in the past.

“I don’t remember specifically saying that. But I don’t doubt it,” said Lynch. “The conditions got so bad that I had to remove someone from the meeting… in 16 years of being mayor of this town, I never had to remove a person from the meeting for misconduct until one time. And that’s kind of indicative of what’s been going on for the last few months with this group that comes into our meetings, intentionally trying to disrupt.”

Bullen sent a statement to News Channel 11 on Wednesday:

The behavior associated with the Jennifer Gryder case is consistent with the “bad behavior” that has been witnessed in Town Hall at public meetings. There is and has been a pattern of bullying those who do not agree with the Mayor. Unfortunately for the Mayor, his behavior seems to have caught up with him. Facts are facts. His behavior has been indefensible and he refuses to humble himself down to apologize for it. No where does Robert’s Rules of Order instruct the leader of a meeting to tell “unruly” visitors to “sit down and shut up” because they are “tired of dealing” with them.