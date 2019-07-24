Town of Unicoi looking to hire police chief for new police department

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi has posted a job opening for a police chief to Facebook.

According to the post, the police chief will plan department activities, enforce traffic laws, ordinances and codes, provide security for city businesses and be responsible for many other functions.

The position would also require coordination with other town and county leaders.

The salary posted is $40,000.

Those interested must send their resume to management@unicoitn.net.