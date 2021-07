JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough reminded drivers that the water department will install a new waterline from Oak Grove Road to 3rd Avenue along Main Street beginning on Monday, July 12.

Main Street will be open to traffic, but there will be lane changes from Oak Grove to 3rd Avenue.

The work is expected to be complete by Monday, Aug. 2.

For additional information, call Town Hall at 423-753-1031.