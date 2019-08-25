Town of Erwin to vote on proposed 40-cent tax increase tomorrow

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A controversial budget proposal is headed for its final reading tomorrow.

Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Monday to vote on the proposed 2019, 2020 budget that includes a 40-cent property tax increase.

That means 40 cents would be added to every $100 of accessed property.

Mayor Doris Hensley says the increase is needed to help move progress forward in Erwin.

“It’s just to continue the services we have always had, but with better equipment,” Mayor Hensley says.

The BMA will hold a public hearing before voting. That is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Erwin Town Hall.