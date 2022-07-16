The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for this Saturday with just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or a stray thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevation. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

And a great day is going to be followed by a fantastic night!



Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 65 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be dry for anyone headed out in the morning tomorrow.



Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.



Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 66 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.



High pressure will build into the area late next week which will bring an increase in temperatures.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine today!