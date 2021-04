FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Locals can get their first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine today, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

Appointments are not required, and the shot will be administered on a first-come first-serve basis.

Freedom Hall is located at 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, TN.