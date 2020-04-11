To congregate or not on Easter Sunday?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On a normal Good Friday, churches around the region are preparing for an influx of worshipers on Easter weekend. While some churches have decided to cancel in-person services, others are choosing to still hold gatherings.

It’s the holiest week of the year for Christians around the world…but this year, worshiping on Easter Sunday will look a little bit different. Even congressman Phil Roe saying in a live interview with News Channel 11 that this will be the first Easter in his life where he won’t be sitting in a pew.

Sara Diamond asked him in Friday’s Ask the Experts segment about his thoughts on some churches still holding in-person services.

“I think that’s a mistake. Sara, this is the first year I remember in my life and maybe when I was a baby I didn’t go and I didn’t remember it- that I didn’t physically attend church on Easter,” Roe said.

But that’s not stopping pastors like Dr. Phil Kidd of Emmaus of Kingsport.

“Should the governor or anybody else deem that the church is not essential to people’s lives and it’s removed from that list, then there’s a very controversial decision that a lot of pastors are going to have to make about a public meeting,” said Dr. Kidd.

He has been holding services throughout the pandemic and says his church is taking precautions by having a sanitizing station and making members of the congregation sit at least ten feet apart. He has also asked the most vulnerable members of his congregation and those with children to stay home.

Emmaus of Kingsport is also streaming their service online through Facebook, on Roku and on some television stations.

“(Governor Lee) has determined that church does fit under a ‘essential gathering,’ Dr. Kidd explained. So, under the essential gathering, the only way they can enforce me having ten people is to enforce Walmart having ten people or the liquor store to have ten people.”

The vast majority of churches in the Tri-Cities will not be holding services in person many choosing to stream services on line.

“Being online is a good thing, you can watch us anywhere in the world, our broadcasts, but there is nothing like being together with other people of like faith,” said Dr. Kidd.

Other churches are embracing the change- holding drive-in services.

“It’s not as good as being inside but it’s better than livestream,” said Scott Thompson, University Parkway Baptist Church’s pastor. “Sometimes people are rolling down their windows and raising their hands, but their blowing their horns and so there’s a verse in the Bible that talks about blowing your trumpet, the trumpet and horns. I think it fits in with what we’re doing.”

He says they still be holding a baptism service this Easter Sunday.

“We’ve got two galvanized horse watering troughs and we’re going to be putting them on a flatbed truck and we’re going to be still following the CDC guidelines and keeping distance but it’s going to be a whole different type of baptism where people almost baptize themselves while the minister is standing behind at about a 5 or 6 foot distance,” Thompson said.

