TN Tax-free shopping weekend to begin July 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers can start mapping out their sprees, because Tennessee’s once-a-year sales tax holiday weekend is happening the last weekend of July.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue, from July 26 – July 28 shoppers can save almost 10% on over 150 different items.

Just a few of those items include:

Clothing

School Supplies

Computers

Back-to-School Items

The release says state and local taxes will not be collected on included items $100 or less per item and computers priced at $1,500 or less.

For the full list of exempt items, visit the department’s website by clicking here.

The holiday is open to everyone, not just students or Tennesseans.

“The sales tax holiday means hard-earned dollars go back into the hands of Tennessee families,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We encourage everyone to participate and take advantage of the savings during what can be an expensive time of year.”

The sales tax holiday weekend begins July 26 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on July 28 at 11:59 p.m.