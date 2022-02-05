TN Songwriters Festival contestants moving forward

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum hosted the qualifying round on Saturday for the Tennessee Songwriter’s Festival.

20 talented singers competed in the qualifying round but only four will be moving to the showcase round.

Organizers say that it is always very hard to choose those who will move forward due to the amount of incredible talents from contestants.

“Over 50 people actually sent in submissions so that’s a testimony of how many great talents we have and that had to be narrowed down early on in prejudging, so you know, a lot of incredible talent,” said Charlene baker, Communications Manager of the Birthplace of Country Music.

The winners of this round were Ari Silver from Johnson City, Audrey rose from Flinstone, Georgia, Logan Fritz from Abingdon, Virginia, and Noah Spencer from Pounding Mill, Virginia.

Winners from the showcase round will move forward and perform at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.