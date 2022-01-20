TN Promise FAFSA deadline being extended amid weather conditions, COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The deadline for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA and the priority FAFSA deadline to the Tennessee Student Assistance Award have been extended to March 1, 2022, according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).

The extended deadline will be applicable to new and continuing students and is meant for those looking to utilize to Tennessee Promise program.

The THEC states they made the decision due to recent bad weather and complications from COVID.

According to the THEC, students in Tennessee are lagging behind last year’s FAFSA completion rate with this year’s rate at 49.5%, and last year’s rate being 76%.

Not filling out the FAFSA means that families in Tennessee are leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

You can fill out your FAFSA by clicking here. There are also resources available to guide you through filling out the FAFSA.