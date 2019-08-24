TN man charged after threatening to shoot someone at the state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man who threatened to “blow someone’s brains out” this week by email is now apologizing.

Nathan Semans is now being held on a $1 million bond, after he sent a threatening email to our sister station WKRN in Nashville.

In the email, Semans said he was displeased with President Donald Trump and that he was going to shoot someone at the state’s capitol if the station didn’t run a story.

“I sure didn’t mean for it to stick for the way it did, and I apologize for that,” Semans said.

A release from Tennessee Highway Patrol says Semans has been charged with commission of an act of terrorism. He remains jailed in West Tennessee this morning.