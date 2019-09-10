TN Governor Bill Lee attending Northeast TN, SW VA Regional Forum today at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia gather today to discuss economic challenges and opportunities in the area.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is among those scheduled to speak at the Northeast Tennessee Southwest Virginia Regional Forum.

It’s part of an ongoing discussion about regional re-branding and regionwide cooperation in attracting businesses and jobs.

The forum will take place at East Tennessee State University. It is free and open to the public.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m.