TN Dept. of Education making plans for COVID-19 in the fall amid the virus’ unpredictable future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the students in Tennessee who are not graduating, the Department of Education is already making plans for this coming fall.

Naturally, the hope is schooling can return to normal, but districts aren’t taking any chances.

The state education commissioner told WATE 6 On Your Side Monday night they must plan for anything this fall; with COVID-19 being unpredictable, safety must stay a top priority.

“We are planning next year for every possibility should that be social distancing in the classroom, what that might look like and how do we provide more guidance for our educators and principals so everyone is safe.” Dr. Penny Schwinn – TN Dept. of Education

Educators would like to transition back into traditional school habits, but it’s far too soon to make that call.