NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taylor Lewan with the Tennessee Titans has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season.

The longtime player said he received a letter from the league a few weeks ago notifying him that he had failed a drug test after testing positive for Ostarine. Lewan said he did not knowingly take the drug.

“I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.