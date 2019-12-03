Tips to prevent package theft this holiday season

(WJHL)–Thousands of packages are stolen off of front porches every holiday season.

According to FedEx, one in four Americans has been the victim of package theft but only about 72 percent say they’ve taken steps to stop it.

Here are six tips to prevent your holiday purchases from ending up in the wrong hands:

Require a signature before your package is released Have your package delivered to an alternate location, such as a friend’s house or a workplace. Companies like FedEx also allow you to reroute your package to their retail locations or more than 14 thousand other locations in their U.S. network, including Walgreens, Kroger and Dollar General. Download the FedEx Delivery Manager mobile app to give customized delivery instructions to your driver. For example, you can ask them to deliver a package to your back door instead of your front door. You can also select a drop-off date and time that works best for you. If you’re ordering off of Amazon, you can have your package delivered to the “Amazon Locker” location closest to you. When your purchase arrives, Amazon will send you an email with a combination so you can pick it up at your convenience. Purchase additional home security, such as motion detectors, video doorbells and full video systems that allow you to monitor the perimeter of your house 24/7 using an app. Purchase “Amazon Key,” a device that allows you to open your home or car remotely so delivery workers can put your package in a secure location.