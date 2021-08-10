Tina Sain is this week’s Educator of the Week.

Kingsport, TENN. (WJHL) “Mrs. Sain is such a fun teacher. her kids love being in her class because you never know what she is going to do. She may break in song dance its a lot of fun to be in her classroom,” Said John Adams Principal Kelley Harrell.

Or should we say bee hive. An obvious theme in her classroom, And to Mrs. Sain her students are her bees. .

“They are my honey bees. They are little but they are mighty without them the world would be in trouble.” Said Tina Sain.

On this day, Mrs. Sain and her bees are buzzing through a book. Setting the foundation for a great year of growth.

“By the end of year not only are they reading chapter books, they’re reading books that are on the level that they could not dream of at the beginning of the year and they are also writing. They have it by the end of 2nd grade,” Said Tina Sain.

All thanks to the energy of the queen bee herself, Mrs Tina Sain.

“I don’t think there is anything I would rather do,” Said Mrs. Sain.